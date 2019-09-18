Kootenai’s cross country team competed at Hayden Canyon Sept. 14 and Coach Ashley Rauch says the team that began with two runners to start the season could take four to Thursday’s meet in Bovill.
Warriors Jacob Brewster and Desmond Naccarato each impressed at Coeur d’Alene. Jacob finished in 21:12.
“Jacob did well,” Coach Ashley Rauch said. “The field was competitive and the course was difficult; a fantastic and classic cross country course.”
Desmond came in with a time of 28:52 in his first action of the season.
“It was a good introduction race for him,” Coach Rauch commented. “He was strong and kept momentum.”
The Warriors have five dates left on their schedule before districts. Following Thursday’s Moose Creek Invite in Bovill, they will travel to Pinehurst for the Ben Castro Invite Oct. 3.
