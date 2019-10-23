The tenth annual Lumberjack Booster Club sports hall of fame banquet is Friday, Nov. 15 at the Elks Lodge.
Social hour begins at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6, hall of fame induction at 6:30 and the auction to follow. Dinner will be catered by Drummin Up BBQ of Coeur d’Alene.
This year’s inductee is Randy Mueller, who is being honored for his impact on St. Maries High School athletics.
Mueller was a standout athlete at St. Maries High School, and after graduating in 1979 went on to play quarterback at Linfield College in Oregon. He spent several years as an executive in the National Football League with the New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers and most recently the Seattle Seahawks.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Archie’s IGA customer service, City Hall and Mountain Plating.
Those wanting to donate a basket or item for the auction can contact Lynn at 208-568-1802 or Kriss at 208-582-2133.
