Regardless of Thursday’s result between Kootenai’s girls basketball team and Wallace, the Warriors know where they will land in next week’s district tournament.
Kootenai, 0-9, 0-4 NSL going into a Feb. 4 matchup at Clark Fork, is seeded fifth and will face four-seed Clark Fork Monday in a loser-out contest.
Clark Fork ended the season in third place, but because Genesis Prep played an independent schedule the Jaguars will be seeded third regardless of record, bumping the Wampus Cats into fourth.
The Warriors erased an early deficit Jan. 30 at Mullan, tying the game at eight points apiece at halftime, but the Tigers outscored Kootenai 14-3 in the third quarter of a 17-25 defeat.
“We played well, we just need to make our shots,” Coach Doug Napierala, who’s team was 4-15 from the free throw line, said. “Defensively we played a good game, but we needed some buckets.”
Abby Tiller led the Warriors with eight points and two rebounds in the effort.
Kootenai 17, Mullan 25
KHS 4 4 3 6 17
MUL 7 1 14 3 25
Tiller 8 pts., 2 reb.; Grange 2 pts., 5 reb.; Wine 2 pts., 2 reb.; Defoort 1 pt., 2 reb.; Addington 2 pts.; Glessner 2 pts.
Upcoming: Kootenai traveled to Clark Fork Feb. 4, and hosts Wallace for senior night Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The Warriors will take on Clark Fork or Mullan in the first game of the NSL tournament Monday.
