St. Maries’ volleyball team struggled at the Judy Fong Invitational Sept. 7 in Lewiston.
The Jacks dropped each of their four matches, falling to Sandpoint (7-21, 5-21), Lakeland (16-21), Genesee (10-21, 19-21) and Timberlake (21-18, 9-21, 5-15).
“We saw some very tough competition in pool play and some amazing athletes,” Coach Rachele Asbury said.
Mackenzie Hammond recorded 15 kills and one block on the day, Sami Badgett had 23 assists, Kirsten Miller three blocks and Ashlyn Buell four kills.
“It was a good experience for our young team, and very humbling too,” Coach Asbury commented. “To see you have to really work hard and that we have work to do.”
The Jacks hosted Kellogg Sept. 10, play at Priest River Thursday at 7 p.m. and welcome Coeur d’Alene Charter Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.