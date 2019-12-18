St. Maries’ JV boys basketball team split games in its first week of winter action.
The Lumberjacks got past Prairie Dec. 7 by a score of 62-53 behind 15 points from Trace Wicks and 12 from Connor Wolfe. Connor led the team in assists with nine.
“We played a lot better,” Coach A.J. Becktel said. “I think the nerves were settled down a bit, and we really picked it up in the second half.”
The team opened with a home game against Sandpoint, falling 30-45 despite eight points apiece from Jared Badgett and Connor.
The Jacks played at Timberlake Dec. 10, hosted Wallace Dec. 12 and traveled to Lakeland Dec. 17. The team will host back-to-back games this week, the first Thursday again Potlatch (5:30 p.m.), followed by a game against Bonners Ferry Friday at 5:30 p.m.
