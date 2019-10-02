St. Maries’ JV volleyball team earned a 25-22, 16-25, 15-8 win at Kellogg Sept. 26.
Paige Stewart recorded seven digs as the Lumberjacks improved to 8-3.
Tayva Maitland had three kills and Kassidi Scott four assists. McKayla Spray and Lexi Chappell each served three aces in the win.
St. Maries faced Priest River Oct. 1 and hosts Grangeville Saturday at noon.
