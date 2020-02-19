St. Maries’ JV boys basketball team won its fourth consecutive game Feb. 8 at Kellogg, improving to 11-5.
After going up five points at halftime, Coach A.J. Becktel said his team played well in the second half to run the lead up to an eventual 47-30 win.
Trace Wicks scored a team-high 11 points and dished out three assists in the effort, and Tyler Renner and Jared Badgett each put up eight points. Tristun Hill pulled down eight rebounds, Connor Wolfe pocketed two steals and Dillon Holder added two assists.
The team plays at Orofino Friday, tipping off at 6 p.m., and hosts Genesee Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
