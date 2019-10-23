Seventh grade netters close on pair of victories
The St. Maries seventh grade volleyball team capped a 14-2 season with a pair of wins over Timberlake Oct. 17.
Coach Jamie Sloper credited Jada Barden for her serving and passing, Naomi Mueller for her serving and Mia Asbury for her offensive attack in a 25-20, 25-21, 15-2 win over the Tigers’ B team.
She added that Danika Sloper was strong on the net as the Lumberjacks recorded their seventh win in eight matches to improve to 13-2.
Madison Thomas gave St. Maries solid defense in a 21-25, 26-24, 15-8 win over the Timberlake A team.
Coach Sloper credited Molly Phillips for stepping in to play front and back row, Brenna Elliott for her serving, HaiLeigh Short for her improvements this season and Liberty Barden for giving the team leadership following a first-set defeat.
“I was pleased with how the girls closed out their season,” Coach Sloper said. “To come out and rally back to win against the district champions like that, it showed how far they’ve come this year.” – Collin Scheel
Eighth grade volleyball team finishes with 15-2 record
St. Maries’ eighth grade volleyball team closed its season with a pair of wins Oct. 17.
The Lumberjacks’ B team defeated Timberlake 25-16, 20-25, 15-9 to finish its season with an 8-2 record.
Rainie Coleman had four kills, Lizzy Rouse two kills and one block, Brianna Peters two kills and Annalee Morrissey one kill and four digs.
The A team also won in three sets, 25-15, 24-26, 15-7.
“It was nice to see the girls win under adversity,” Coach Chase said. “We didn’t play our best, but in that third game they were bound and determined to win.”
Coach Chase credited Jacklin Linnemeyer for her serving, Tayla Janssen for timely kills in the third game and Lily Daniel, who recorded 10 assists and three kills.
The team closes its season with a 15-2 record, and after going 16-1 last season, wraps up a two year stretch with 30 wins and three losses. – Collin Scheel
