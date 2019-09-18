Since finishing third at the Genesee JV tournament early this month, St. Maries’ JV volleyball team has rolled over opponents.
The girls have won three consecutive matches, each in straight sets, and have allowed 15 points in just one of their last nine sets played.
St. Maries’ most recent victory came Sept. 14 in a 25-11, 25-8, 15-8 win over Coeur d’Alene Charter.
Tayva Maitland served 11 aces to go with seven kills and two digs, and Kassidi Scott dished out 15 assists.
Emily Hill and McKayla Spray added two digs apiece.
The girls got past Priest River Sept. 12 with big performances from Kassidi and Tayva.
Kassidi recorded seven assists and six aces and Tayva three kills and three digs in the 25-6, 25-13, 15-12 win.
“It took a little for us to get going, but ultimately it came down to serving, and we executed,” Coach Aubree Hall said. “We still have things to learn, but they are improving every day.”
The Lumberjacks opened their week with a 25-14, 25-16, 15-8 win over Kellogg behind nine digs from Tayva and 14 assists from Kassidi.
“The girls finished strong,” Coach Hall said.
Emily added seven kills and Lexi Fuller four aces.
St. Maries (7-2) hosts Timberlake Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in its lone match of the week.
