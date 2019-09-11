The Kootenai volleyball team dropped to 1-1 Sept. 4 at Kellogg.
One week after defeating the Wildcats in five sets, the Warriors dropped three consecutive sets in the rematch, 19-25, 18-25, 13-25.
“The girls struggled at the beginning of the first match and allowed Kellogg to take the lead early,” Coach Katie Ames said. “They played together and made a fight. Their attitudes were high, and spirits higher, with a tough start and competitive matchup.”
Jacey Grange led Kootenai with five digs and one kill, Amanda Wine added three digs and two kills and Abby Tiller had two kills and an ace.
The Warriors hosted Wallace Sept. 10 and welcome Mullan Thursday for a 6 p.m. match.
