St. Maries’ JV girls basketball team improved to 4-4 Dec. 10 at Kellogg.
The team looked to get over .500 Dec. 17 as it hosted Sandpoint.
Shelby Martin scored a team-high 10 points in the Lumberjacks’ 40-23 win over the Wildcats.
Stacie Mitchell pulled down six rebounds for St. Maries, which has won three of its last four.
The team travels to Post Falls Thursday to face Genesis Prep. Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. at the Courts at Real Life.
