St. Maries’ JV football team will look for its first win Friday at Bonners Ferry.
The Lumberjacks are coming off a 6-54 loss to Timberlake Sept. 26.
“They were up 30 in the first quarter,” Coach T.J. Hammond said.
“I challenged the kids to be better in the second half, and they were.”
Carson Wicks rushed for a late touchdown as time expired to put St. Maries on the board.
Kickoff Friday is set for 4 p.m. at Bonners Ferry High School.
