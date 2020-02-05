After one quarter, St. Maries’ girls basketball game with league opponent Grangeville Feb. 1 was not out of reach.
And not quite after two quarters, either.
But after going down 14 at halftime of their final CIL matchup, getting outscored by nine in the third frame was enough to put the Lumberjacks under for good in an eventual 31-59 defeat.
The win was league-clinching for Grangeville, which will await the winner of St. Maries and Orofino’s district loser-out game, set for Saturday.
The winner will advance to a best-of-three series with the Bulldogs, beginning Monday at Genesee High and continuing into Tuesday and Wednesday, if necessary.
Jenna Holder put up a team-high 11 points to go with five rebounds Feb. 1 in the Jacks’ loss to Grangeville.
“Despite the score difference at the end of the game, we played them much better this time,” Coach Kimberly O’Connor said. “Our defense worked harder and we scored 12 more points on them compared to the first game.”
St. Maries 31, Grangeville 59
SM 6 9 9 7 31
GHS 13 16 18 12 59
Holder 11 pts., 5 reb., 2 st.; Christensen 6 pts.; Badgett 5 pts., 6 reb., 2 st.; Sines 2 pts., 2 reb.; Watkins 2 pts., 4 reb.; Hammond 2 pts., 5 reb.; Miller 2 pts., 1 reb.; Koser 1 reb., 1 st.; Mitchell 2 reb.
Upcoming: St. Maries (5-13, 1-3 CIL) plays at Orofino (8-8, 1-2 CIL before a Feb. 6 game at Grangeville) Saturday in a loser-out district tournament game. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. The winner will advance to a best of three series with Grangeville, set for Feb. 10, 11 and 12 at Genesee High. Each game is slated for a 6 p.m. start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.