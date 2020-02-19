A 16th consecutive victory highlighted an abbreviated week for the Lakeside boys basketball team last week.
The Knights played at Immaculate Conception Feb. 10 and outscored their opponent 33-8 in the second quarter to the put the game out of reach.
Lakeside will host a pair of league games this week and look to improve to a perfect 8-0 in NSL play with matchups against Wallace (Feb. 19) and Clark Fork (Feb. 20)
After that, the Knights are set to take the top seed into districts next week, beginning Tuesday at North Idaho College.
Kenyon Spotted Horse led his team in scoring Feb. 10 at Immaculate Conception as he put up 21 points in an 86-33 win. Kenyon was one of five Knights to score in double figures as they improved to 16-0 on the season.
Lakeside 86, Immaculate Conception 33
LHS 21 33 21 11 86
ICA 12 8 4 9 33
Spotted Horse 21 pts.; White 15 pts.; Twoteeth 15 pts.; Brown 14 pts.; Higgins 13 pts.; Matt 6 pts.; Abuan 2 pts.
Upcoming: Lakeside hosts Wallace Wednesday (today) for a 7 p.m. tipoff, and welcomes Clark Fork Thursday (senior night) for a 7 p.m. start.
