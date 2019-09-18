Thirty-seven minutes into last Saturday’s game with Bonners Ferry and it looked as if the Lumberjack girls soccer team was on its way to a second loss to the Badgers.
Odds were still less than optimistic with ten minutes to play.
But an unassisted goal from Vannessa Casa in the 70th minute drew the two clubs even for a 2-2 draw and kept St. Maries afloat in league standings.
“The girls played very well and kept their heads up,” Coach Amber Morris said.
After giving up goals in the eighth and 37th minutes to fall into a 0-2 hole, Cassidy Suchoski kept the Lumberjacks alive with a 39th-minute marker on a pass from Bianney Ventura.
“Cassidy had a great game with some great pullback moves,” Coach Morris said. “And Bianney is creating amazing opportunities in front of the goal.”
St. Maries put six shots on goal to Bonners Ferry’s seven. Keeper Jenna Holder made six saves in the draw that put St. Maries at 1-4-1 ,1-4-1 IML going into a game at Priest River Sept. 17.
St. Maries fell to defending league champion, Coeur d’Alene Charter, Sept. 11 by a score of 0-16.
“I was proud of the girls for keeping their composure as the score went up and for trying their hardest,” Coach Morris said.
Following Tuesday’s game at Priest River, the Jacks travel to Lakeland Saturday for a noon kickoff.
(0) comments
