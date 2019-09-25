Mullan’s football team was averaging nearly 60 points per game going into a North Star contest with Lakeside Sept. 20.
The Knights were never much for averages.
The Tigers, who came into 2019 as favorites to win the NSL, were held to six points Sept. 20 as Lakeside took over league standings with a 38-6 win.
“They were the team to beat this year, and we outplayed them in every aspect,” Coach Chris Dohrman said. “We have a great group of young men that are coming together and playing some good football.”
A 22-point second quarter gave the Knights a 30-0 lead going into the halftime break. J.J. Hall contributed to two of his team’s three scores in the second frame as he caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Tucker Sanchez and rushed for a five-yard score with 17 seconds remaining in the half.
Tucker found Alberto Arroyo on a nine-yard pass to open scoring for the Knights, and hit Lazarus Iron Cloud for a 25-yard strike in the fourth.
“With 12 of our 13 players being returners, we are showing some experience that no one expected,” Coach Dohrman said. “They are understanding what we are asking of them, and I am super proud of this team.”
Lakeside (2-0, 2-0 NSL) travels to Wallace (0-3) Friday for a nonleague contest. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.