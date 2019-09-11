Lakeside’s football team possessed the ball for barely half of its NSL opener with Clark Fork Sept. 6.
But what the Knights did with their limited possessions kept them tied for first in league standings.
Devin Arroyo, J.J. Hall and Vincent Howard each rushed for one touchdown as Lakeside held Clark Fork to one touchdown in a 28-6 win.
“We had a great first outing,” Coach Chris Dohrman said. “Defensively, we played really well, and offensively we were able to run the ball well and made enough touchdowns to control the game. We will look to clean up a few things and get ready for a very tough Mullan team next Friday.”
Devin totaled 82 yards rushing on nine carries, J.J. 76 yards on seven carries and Vincent 58 yards on 6 carries. Quarterback Tucker Sanchez completed each of his three passes, his longest an 18-yard touchdown, caught by J.J. Alberto Arroyo caught two passes for 32 yards.
Alberto and Devin led the Knights defensively, each piling up 10 and-a-half tackles. Alberto had three tackles for a loss and Devin one.
Following their bye this week, the Knights (1-0, 1-0 NSL) host Mullan (2-0, 1-0 NSL) Sept. 20. The Tigers, also 1-0 in league, defeated Clark Fork in week one 52-22. Mullan jumped to 2-0 overall last week with a 74-0 victory over Wallace.
Kickoff Sept. 20 is set for 7 p.m. at Lakeside High School.
