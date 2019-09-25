Stump sets tone for Lumberjack football team in Orofino win
The St. Maries Middle School football team improved to 2-0 Sept. 21 with a 20-6 win over Orofino.
Zander Stump got the Lumberjacks rolling with a 60-yard kickoff returned for a touchdown. Cole Darnold found Tyler Olson on a short pass to convert the scoring play and put St. Maries ahead 7-0.
Noah Morris recorded an interception defensively for the Jacks, and caught a touchdown pass on the resulting possession to make the score 13-0. Jerrett Brebner’s 10-yard rushing touchdown capped scoring for St. Maries.
“It was great to see the team perform to their ability,” Coach Aaron Cloud said. “Us coaches couldn’t be more proud.”
The team hosts Bonners Ferry Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. at St. Maries High School. – Collin Scheel
Four wins in four tries for seventh grade volleyball team
St. Maries’ seventh grade volleyball team jumped out to a 4-0 record to open its season.
The Lumberjacks defeated Kellogg Sept. 23 by a score of 25-23, 25-27, 15-13.
Coach Jamie Sloper credited Brenna Elliott for her serving in the first set to help the team come from 16-22 down to tie the score.
St. Maries’ 7/8 combination team dropped its match with Kellogg 14-25, 20-25, 5-15.
Coach Sloper said Briana Peters did a good job filling in for Alyson Barden, who is likely out for the season due to a wrist injury.
“The girls worked together and played well, even while missing three players,” Coach Sloper added.
The girls won a pair of matches with Canfield Sept. 19, winning over the A team 25-16, 25-23 and defeating the B team 25-15, 25-11.
“A day after implementing the new rotations the girls went out and impressed,” Coach Sloper said.
She credited Mia Asbury, Naomi Mueller and Danika Sloper for their offensive efforts, and Molly Phillips for her serving.
St. Maries earned a win Sept. 17 in a 25-18, 25-20, 15-13 victory over Woodland.
“Addyson Stewart showed strong serving for us,” Coach Sloper commented. “Madison Thomas and Naomi gave us some good defense from the back row.”
The B team earned its first win by a score of 14-25, 25-16, 17-15.
Coach Sloper credited Liberty Barden for her serving as she helped the Jacks with 16 consecutive serves in the second set, and seven in the third. Alyson served the winning point.
“The girls had a couple nice rallies and never gave up,” Coach Sloper said.
The team hosted Priest River Sept. 24 and plays at Priest River Monday, Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m. – Collin Scheel
Eighth grade netters see improvements in first week
St. Maries’ eighth grade volleyball team went 4-2 in its opening six matches of the 2019 fall season.
The girls defeated Woodland’s B team 25-6, 25-9, 16-14, and fell to the A team 25-15, 15-25, 10-15.
The Lumberjacks defeated the Canfield B team Sept. 19 by a score of 25-9, 25-7, 8-15, and fell to the A team 10-25, 22-25, 13-15.
Coach Bryan Chase credited Abby Wilks and Ava Stancil for their back row play.
“We need to find a couple hitters we can count on consistently in order to be a force and make the next jump,” Coach Bryan Chase said.
St. Maries defeated both Kellogg’s A and B teams Sept. 23, both in straight sets.
The girls got past the B team 25-11, 25-7, 15-8 and defeated the A team 25-11, 25-9, 15-9.
Tayla Janssen and Lexie Brebner tallied seven kills apiece, Sami Sindt had three kills and three blocks and Lily Daniel dished out 21 assists in the pair of victories.
“I was impressed with how well the girls passed and served tonight,” Coach Chase commented.
The girls hosted Priest River Sept. 24 and play at Priest River Monday at 4 p.m. – Collin Scheel
