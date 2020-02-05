Gun enthusiasts have something to look forward to this month.
On Sunday Febuary 16 the Eagles Lodge will host the St. Joe Valley Gun Show. The event will feature vendors from around the area.
Tables for vendors are $30 each and proceeds from the event will be donated to local charities.
The gun show will go from 9 a.m to 4 p.m and admission is $5. Children who are ages 12 and under can get in for free if accompanied by an adult.
Parties that are interested in having a table at the event or those with questions can contact 208-245-3067.
