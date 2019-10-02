A final nonleague contest remains for St. Maries’ football team before a Central Idaho League opener with Grangeville Oct. 11.
And to regain some momentum Friday at Bonners Ferry, the Lumberjacks will need to bounce back from their worst loss of the season.
The excitement of a first-quarter safety by a normally-stingy St. Maries defense quickly dissipated in the second quarter Sept. 27 at Timberlake.
The Tigers scored 45 unanswered points and handed the Jacks an 8-45 defeat.
St. Maries’ lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a 14-yard pass from Eli Gibson to Sam Martin.
The Lumberjacks (3-2) travel to Bonners Ferry (0-4) Friday. The Badgers have scored a combined total of two touchdowns in their last three contests.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Bonners Ferry High School.
