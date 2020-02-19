Rick Bailey shot a 25 to take top honors at the St. Maries Gun Club Feb. 16, followed by Tony Brede with a 24 and Jack Crane with a 23.
Tony Brede took first in handicap with his score of 24 and Paul Vannatter shot a 22.
B.J. Derr, Doug Brede, Dustin Brandvold and Tami Derr were leaders in singles Feb. 9, each shooting a 23. Paul Vannatter and Joel Malensky had scores of 20, and Rick Bailey and Zack Rothage came in with 19s.
Dustin Brandvold and B.J. Derr were leaders in handicap with 24s, Paul Vannatter shot a 22 and Bob Grieser, Doug Brede and Zack Rothage had scores of 20.
Doubles went to B.J. Derr with a 39, Richard Spier with a 37 and Rick Bailey with a 36.
