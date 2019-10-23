The Kootenai High volleyball team will travel for a district play-in contest Wednesday (today) following a straight-set loss at Lakeside last week.
The Warriors fell 9-25, 10-25, 23-25 in North Star action Oct. 15 despite three kills and one ace from Amanda Wine and one kill from Jacey Grange.
Abby Tiller, Haiven Cook and Bella DeFoort served one ace apiece.
Kootenai, the fifth seed in this week’s district tournament, travels to Plummer Wednesday (tonight) for a district play-in match with fourth-seeded Lakeside at 6 p.m.
