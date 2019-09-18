Lakeside’s volleyball team salvaged what could have been a disheartening loss Sept. 14.
In a match with league-leading Clark Fork, the Knights went down two sets to none in a hurry.
Wins in sets three and four, before eventually falling in the fifth, gave Coach Brad Veile’s team a lot more to take away than a straight-set loss would have.
“After the first set we played much more to our potential,” Coach Veile commented. “Aggression on our offensive end proved to be the deciding factor in the third and fourth sets that were won somewhat handily. Overall the match was positive and showed that we are capable of beating anyone in the league.”
Kria Peters dished out 22 assists in the effort, Tenley Lambert had 10 digs and five kills to go with one ace, Nicole Middleton added seven digs, two kills and one block and Glory Olson recorded five kills, four digs, one block and two aces.
The Knights hosted Mullan Sept. 17, play at Kootenai Thursday at 6 p.m. and welcome North Idaho Christian Saturday for a 5:30 p.m. match at Ron Miller Court.
