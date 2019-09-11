Sharri McNulty had A flight’s long drive and was KP on #4 and #7 Sept. 3 at the St. Maries Golf Course.
Sally Danielson took A flight’s low gross, and Debby Powell had low net.
Carrie Nordin earned B flight’s low gross along with long putt on the day. Edie Gibson had the flight’s low net.
Sandee Reedy had long drive in B flight.
