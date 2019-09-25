St. Maries volleyball has one more match before competing in the Linda Sheridan Tournament Saturday.
The Lumberjacks look for their first win as they travel to Kellogg Thursday for a 6 p.m. start.
St. Maries (0-9) fell to Timberlake Sept. 19 by a score of 18-25, 17-25, 20-25.
“We showed improvements from our previous matches, but haven’t gotten to the point where it is all clicking yet,” Coach Rachele Asbury said.
Allie Brebner had 16 digs in the effort, Shelby Martin five kills, Mackenzie Hammond 13 assists and one ace and Kirsten Miller one block.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.