The Idaho High School Activities Association decided early last month that state basketball tournaments would be split into four days instead of the usual three, in an attempt to keep things more spread out and COVID-compliant.
For those of us not having to cough up cash for hotel rooms, all that means is we get an extra day of the best basketball Idaho has to offer.
This season has been strange, but – for the most part – you wouldn’t know it from looking at the state brackets.
Most teams managed to get 20-plus games under their belts, and plenty of them won more than they lost.
• • •
There are a few teams playing this week that we assume had to work around quarantine pauses and COVID delays, like Boise High School, which comes into the tournament at 7-6.
No, that’s not the Braves’ football record. Just the result of being forced to wait until mid January to begin their basketball season.
Fortunately, Boise is a rare case when it comes to tournament teams. Apart from 3A McCall-Donnelly, which is 9-2, and 1A Riverstone (13-0), most teams got around 20 games in.
• • •
North Fremont played exactly that number, and lost none.
The Huskies sit one game away from St. Maries in the 2A bracket, set to begin Thursday.
The Lumberjacks boast the bracket’s second-best record at 20-1 and landed a tough draw, having to face the Boise area’s champion before a potential semifinal matchup with top-ranked North Fremont.
But to be fair, there isn’t an ‘easy’ game in the 2A bracket. Of the six classifications in Idaho, the 2A teams have the highest collective win percentage, winning an average of 81 percent of their games.
And the 2A team with the worst record, Bear Lake, still doesn’t have that bad of a record at 16-9. Plus, the Bears have beaten West Side (20-6) three times. West Side will face North Fremont in the first round and give us an idea of how good that comparison is.
• • •
Interestingly, the bracket with the next-best winning percentage is Lakeside’s.
The 1AD1 tournament, which begins Wednesday, boasts a collective win percentage of 75 percent among its eight teams.
The Knights are as big a question mark as any team, having lost their post Day Day Higgins for the season and coming into the tournament losing two of their last three games.
But even without Day Day, Lakeside still has the Scenic Idaho Conference MVP, Kenyon Spotted Horse, along with all-league players J.J. Hall and Vander Brown, not to mention that all five of its starters played on last season’s state championship team.
Lakeside doesn’t have an easy draw either, playing 19-3 Oakley in the first round.
Whether you’re waiting for St. Maries to tip off Thursday or getting an early start with Lakeside Wednesday, there’s plenty to keep an eye on this week.
• • •
1AD2 – Northern team Clark Fork is in the tournament having won just four games. The Wampus Cats beat Mullan in their district championship game and have a daunting task ahead of them as they face 19-6 Rockland in the quarterfinals Wednesday at 1 p.m. PST. Believe it or not, Clark Fork isn’t the only team with a losing record to qualify for state. Grace is 10-12 and will compete in the 1AD1 bracket, and 4A Skyline is 10-17.
• • •
1AD1 – In the other bracket set to begin a day early, Lakeside tips off with Oakley, followed by undefeated Riverstone and Prairie, which will tip off in game #2. This one isn’t a sure thing for Riverstone as it will face the runner-up out of the Whitepine League. The WPL is one of the state’s most competitive and will likely have another pair of trophies by Friday evening when Prairie and Lapwai finish up.
• • •
2A – The obvious team to watch is undefeated North Fremont, which has not lost in its last 28 games. The Huskies have not blown past opponents this season, though. In 20 games, they have played 10 that have ended within 10 points and have won five games by greater than 20. That might sound like a lot, but for comparison – St. Maries has won by 20-plus points eight times – so the undefeated Huskies are not untouchable. At least the numbers would not have you believe that, anyway.
• • •
3A-5A – Kellogg’s streak of seven consecutive appearances came to an end when the Wildcats were upended by Priest River in the IML championship, and then by Bonners Ferry in a loser-out district game. The Spartans and Badgers will represent North Idaho in the 3A bracket. Other northern teams competing in the large classifications include Lakeland in 4A and Lake City in 5A.
