Eighth graders repeat as district champions
St. Maries’ eighth grade volleyball team won each of its four matches Oct. 12 at the district tournament, repeating as champions.
Coach Bryan Chase credited his team for its all-around effort.
“They balanced each other out really well,” he commented.
The girls got past Sandpoint (21-9) and Timberlake (21-15) in pool play, and defeated Bonners Ferry 25-23, 22-25, 15-4 in the first semifinal match before beating Kellogg 25-15, 22-25, 15-8 in the championship.
Coach Chase said Tayla Janssen gave the team good positive energy, and said Ava Stancil and Abigail Wilks did a good job passing. He added that Lexi Brebner was strong on the net, Lily Daniel was consistent with her sets and Sami Sindt with her serves.
The team defeated Kellogg Oct. 10 by a score of 25-23, 25-17, 15-9.
The girls hold a 12-2 record going into a home match with Timberlake Thursday to close the season. Games are set to begin at 4 p.m. at Heyburn Elementary. – Collin Scheel
Seventh grade volleyball team takes third at TL
St. Maries’ seventh grade volleyball team went 2-1 at the district tournament Oct. 12, taking home third place.
The Lumberjacks defeated Sandpoint (25-14) and Timberlake (25-8) in pool play before falling to Sandpoint in tournament play by a score of 29-27, 21-25, 8-15.
“The girls played really well,” Coach Jamie Sloper said. “We got stuck in a couple rotations and couldn’t manage to overcome that against Sandpoint, but the girls had a great day of volleyball and should be proud.”
Coach Sloper credited Madison Thomas for her passing and Addyson Stewart for her defense. She added that Danika Sloper and Mia Asbury connected for a solid attack.
The girls won a pair of matches at Kellogg Oct. 10, defeating the Wildcats’ B team 25-3, 25-22, 15-7 and the A team 25-23, 17-25, 15-3.
Coach Sloper said Jada Barden, Naomi Mueller and Mia each did a good job of getting kills. Danika served 19 consecutive points in the first set against Kellogg’s A team.
St. Maries defeated Wallace Oct. 8 by a score of 25-15, 25-17, 15-13.
“We struggled serving in this one, but managed to sneak away with a win,” Coach Sloper said.
The team closes its season Thursday against Timberlake. Matches begin at 4 p.m. at the Heyburn Elementary. – Collin Scheel
Gridders rout Orofino; close at BF Saturday
The St. Maries Middle School football team improved to 4-1 Oct. 12 with a 26-6 win over Orofino.
Coach Aaron Cloud said his defense played a huge role in the victory.
“No points were scored on our defense, and the Maniacs were held to two first downs for the game,” he added.
Trey Gibson opened scoring with a 32-yard touchdown run.
St. Maries’ second touchdown came on a drive set up by a Milo Marsh interception returned 60 yards into the Orofino red zone. Cole Darnold found Tyler Olson on a five-yard pass on the ensuing play.
Logan Darnold rushed for the Lumberjack’s third touchdown, and Trey added his second of the game on a 30-yard trip into the end zone.
Josh Orr intercepted an Orofino pass in the final minute to end the contest.
“Had it not been for a penalty, this would have been a pick six, but regardless, that was the final nail,” Coach Cloud said.
The team travels to Bonners Ferry Saturday for a final game. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. – Collin Scheel
