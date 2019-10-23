St. Maries’ girls soccer team was shut out 0-13 in a season-ending loss to Coeur d’Alene Charter Oct. 18.
The Lumberjacks were outshot 1-33 as the Panthers scored in the first minute, followed by goals in minutes 9, 11, 16, 19, 23, 33, 42, 44, 49, 57, 67 and 79.
Jenna Holder made 20 saves in the effort that ended the season for St. Maries. The Jacks finished 5-8-2.
Coeur d’Alene Charter, which has won four of the last five 3A girls soccer state championships, three consecutively, will look to make it four in a row next week after defeating Grangeville 11-0 in the district championship game Oct. 19.
