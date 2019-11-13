Eleven St. Maries middle school wrestlers were undefeated after their first two events.
Coach Josh Harvey credited team captains Scott Sotin and Brock Anderson for their leadership and examples set on the mat as the Lumberjacks traveled to Kellogg and Woodland last week.
“I have seen a lot of promise from some of our brand new wrestlers, so this year has started off really fun,” Coach Harvey commented.
Scott and Brock each sat at 4-0 going into a meet at River City Nov. 12.
After two events, Landon Tweedy, Carter Moore, Trey Gibson, Roan Ford, Alexzander Lambson and Gavin Wemhoff were each 3-0.
Zander Stump and Madelynn Johnson were both 2-0, and Zachary David and Gage Green each were 1-0.
Other wrestlers who earned winning records through two meets were Michael Stewart (3-1), Kaiden Morris (2-1), Brock Barta (2-1), Jack Barta (2-1), Jerrett Brebner (2-1), Zack Sotin (2-1), Travis Wunderlich (3-1), Rustle Brusseau (2-1) and Alexzander Lambson (3-1).
The team traveled to River City Nov. 12 and wrestles at Post Falls Thursday at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
