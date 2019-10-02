St. Maries’ boys soccer team is through the top-heavy portion of its schedule.
With three games remaining before the district tournament, the Lumberjacks sit in fifth place in IML standings.
Just one game separates third from fifth.
“It would be nice to jump up and get third, because that will make a pretty good difference in terms of where we land on the bracket,” Coach Chris Renaldo said. “But I feel we’re right in the mix. We’ve been strong against the top four.”
The Jacks hosted Coeur d’Alene Charter Sept. 24.
The two teams drew 2-2 as both of the Panthers’ goals came from dead balls, the first on a free kick and the second a penalty kick.
“I was pleased that we didn’t allow them to score in the field of play,” Coach Renaldo commented. “They played well.”
Dillon Ledbetter opened scoring on a pass from Dylan Sotin in the 20th minute. The teams were deadlocked until the second half, when a seven-minute span yielded three goals.
Coeur d’Alene Charter struck in the 57th minute, Dylan answered on a pass from Lance Hamblin in the 60th and the Panthers tied the game for good in the 64th.
The Lumberjacks dropped their first nonleague contest of the season Sept. 27 at Immaculate Conception Academy.
Lance found the back of the net in the first minute of play to put his team ahead 1-0. Trysten Lockridge earned an assist on the play.
From there, ICA rattled off three consecutive goals (15th, 25th, 36th) in the first half to hand the Jacks a 1-3 defeat.
“We didn’t really know what to expect, having never played them,” Coach Renaldo said. “But the boys played well. We ran with them, had good ball movement, but just a couple flukey goals kind of doomed us in that one.”
The team hosted Priest River Oct. 1 and plays at Grangeville Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
