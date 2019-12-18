A long weekend of traveling Dec. 5 and 6 combined with a tough overtime loss early last week took the Lakeside girls basketball team a couple days to recover.
But a 16-point loss to Troy Dec. 10, a team the Knights had beaten by 19 three weeks prior, may have been the wakeup call Coach Chris Dohrman’s team needed.
Lakeside went on to score 118 points over the course of its next two games, and jumped out to an early 2-0 North Star record, good for first in league standings.
“I’ve been really happy with our effort,” Coach Dohrman said.
The girls played at Mullan Dec. 17, and will travel two hours south to face Highland (3-5 before hosting Nezperce Dec. 17) Friday at 6 p.m.
Lakeside ran out to a 32-11 halftime lead Dec. 14 against Clark Fork, and from there cruised to a 54-25 win.
Freshman Arianna Havier-Gorr and junior Kria Peters led the Knights with 13 points apiece as their team improved to 2-0 in NSL play.
Lakeside 54, Clark Fork 25
LHS 16 16 13 9 54
CF 4 7 11 3 25
Havier-Gorr 13 pts., 4-8 FG, 1-1 3PT; Peters 13 pts., 3-5 FG, 2-5 3PT; Ashlee Holt 9 pts., 3-3 FG, 1-4 3PT; Samantha Adrian 4 pts. 2-2 FG; Katannah Marchand 3 pts. 1-2 3PT; Tamara Anderson 2 pts. 1-1 FG
Lakeside had 11 players find the score sheet Dec. 12 in a dominant, 64-15 league win over Kootenai.
“It was nice to get a win, and we were able to get all our girls in and gain some experience,” Coach Dohrman commented.
Tamara Anderson led the Knights with 11 points, followed by Jolissa Holt with 10 and Arianna and Kria with nine.
Lakeside 64, Kootenai 15
LHS 21 20 20 3 64
KHS 5 4 4 2 15
Anderson 11 pts. 3-6 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-2 FT; J. Holt 10 pts., 5-11 FG; Havier-Gorr 9 pts., 4-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT; Peters 9 pts., 3-6 FG, 1-4 3PT; Allen 6 pts., 3-3 FG; Marchand 5 pts., 2-7 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT; Adrian 4 pts., 2-2 FG; Daniels 4 pts., 2-3 FG; A. Holt 2 pts., 1-3 FG, 0-3 3 PT; Matt 2 pts., 1-2 FG; Middleton 2 pts., 1-2 FG
In its first game back following a tournament in La Grande, OR, a slow start for both Lakeside and Troy led to a 13-16 halftime deficit for the Knights.
The Knights were outscored 24-37 in the second half of a 37-53 loss.
“We didn’t play well as a team, didn’t shoot the ball very well and it was just a rough night for us,” Coach Dohrman said.
Jolissa led Lakeside with 14 points in the losing effort.
Lakeside 37, Troy 53
LHS 7 6 11 13 37
TROY 5 11 17 20 53
J. Holt 14 pts. 4-17 FG, 0-3 3PT, 6-9 FT; Havier-Gorr 5 pts., 1-3 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-3 FT; Marchand 4 pts., 2-5 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-1 FT; Peters 4 pts., 2-5 FG, 0-2 3PT; Anderson 4 pts., 0-1 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-2 FT; A. Holt 2pts., 1-1 FG, 0-3 3PT; Adrian 2pts., 1-9 FG; Allen 2 pts., 1-3 FG
Upcoming: The Knights (5-2, 2-0 NSL before a Dec. 17 game at Mullan) played at Mullan Dec. 17 and play at Highland Friday at 6 p.m. in a final game before Christmas Break. Lakeside returns from break Jan. 7 at Kootenai.
