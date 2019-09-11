Through its first two games, the St. Maries football team’s defense has been nearly perfect.
The Lumberjacks have outscored opponents 46-2, the only score given up by the offense on a safety.
But Head Coach Craig Tefft expects his squad’s next opponent may change that.
Deer Park comes to St. Maries Friday for a nonleague contest between two early-season undefeated teams.
The Stags have won the past two meetings with the Lumberjacks, one home and one away, by a combined score of 61-6.
“We need a good, tough test and Deer Park’s going to give it to us,” Coach Tefft said. “This week’s a tough one.”
Deer Park is 1-0 after a 35-7 win over East Valley of Spokane last week.
St. Maries is coming off a 32-2 win over Medical Lake in its home opener Sept. 6.
A near-stalemated first half left the Jacks with a 6-2 lead through two quarters.
Quarterback Eli Gibson broke the game open in the third frame, scoring a pair of touchdowns with his legs, the first a 25-yard run and the second a 79-yard jaunt into the end zone to put his team ahead 18-2.
Dylan Larson rushed for a16-yard score in the fourth quarter and Coleman Ross capped scoring with a 10-yard run.
“The kids played well,” Coach Tefft said. “I didn’t really know what to expect out of Medical Lake, but I was very pleased with our performance. The defense played outstanding, again, but we did a great job in all three phases. It’s a collective effort with even contributions from everybody.”
Kickoff Friday between St. Maries (2-0) and Deer Park (1-0) is set for 7 p.m. at St. Maries High School.
