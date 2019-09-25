A visit to Timberlake, a 2018 3A state football semifinalist, lands on St. Maries' schedule this week.
Coach Craig Tefft said Friday’s contest with the Tigers could easily be the toughest test of the season for his defense as it looks to contain standout quarterback Joey Follini.
“This kid, in terms of what we have left on the schedule, nobody is quite as dynamic as him,” Coach Tefft commented. “He’s got speed, he’s got a great arm and he can make plays out of nothing. We will have our hands full.”
Timberlake comes into the contest sitting at 3-0 following a 47-0 win over Rogers of Spokane. The Tigers have averaged 45 points per contest.
St. Maries (3-1) is coming off a 51-14 win over Priest River that saw the Jacks to a 32-7 halftime lead.
After the Jacks took a 13-0 lead in the first frame, the Tigers’ response was quickly answered by Coleman Ross, who took the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to put his team ahead 20-7 at the end of the quarter.
Quarterback Eli Gibson threw a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter, the first to Tristan Nelson (14 yards) and the second to Jesse Harvey (10 yards).
Cade Truscott broke off a 60-yard run to open the second half and extend St. Maries’ lead to 38-7. The Lumberjacks’ final two touchdowns were scored by Eli, who rushed for scores of seven yards and 21 yards, respectively.
“Right now we’ve got eight to 10 guys we feel confident in running the ball,” Coach Tefft said. “Which, for the kind of offense we run, is ideal. We aren’t throwing a ton of passes, but that’s not really our identity this year. We’re a running team, and we’ve been doing a good job of it so far.”
St. Maries outrushed Priest River 354-78, and outgained the Spartans by a combined total of 478 yards to 207.
Kickoff Friday between the Lumberjacks and Timberlake is slated for 7 p.m. at Timberlake High School.
