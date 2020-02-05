The Kootenai boys basketball team will close its season with a string of three North Star League contests.
Beginning Feb. 4 at Clark Fork, the Warriors will host Wallace for senior night Thursday before taking a week off and playing at Mullan Feb. 20 to close the season.
The team hosted Deary Jan. 31 and played the Mustangs to within six points after one frame, but was outscored 2-13 in the second quarter of a 16-58 loss.
Kootenai leading scorer Garrett Renner led the Warriors with six points, followed by Andrew Little with three.
Kootenai 16, Deary 58
KHS 6 2 4 4 16
DHS 12 13 28 5 58
Renner 6 pts.; Little 3 pts.; Brewster 3 pts.; Reynolds 2 pts.; Raudebaugh 2 pts.
Upcoming: Kootenai (0-10, 0-4 NSL before a Feb. 4 game at Clark Fork) hosts Wallace Thursday for senior night. Game time is slated for 7 p.m. on Harrison Flats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.