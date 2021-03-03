Four years ago Dylan Sotin and Sam Martin both earned state medals as freshmen, the first time St. Maries’ had two freshmen medal in the same season.
Last weekend, the duo – now seniors – capped their Lumberjack wrestling careers with podium finishes.
Dylan was the 120-pound state champion, and Sam took fourth place in the 138-pound bracket.
“We’re really going to miss our seniors,” Coach Dennis Humphrey said. “This group has made their mark, and it’s been a really fun four years.”
Another pair of wrestlers also medaled for Coach Humprhey last weekend, both set to return next season.
Kyle Sibert (195) and Adam Rouse (220) each finished with sixth-place medals in their brackets. Both juniors, the pair overcame losses early in the day to battle into fifth-place matches.
“They both looked great,” Coach Humphrey said. “Those guys had their work cut out for them, and when the day was over they were tired. It was a long day, and having to wrestle right away again in the consolation bracket you don’t get much of a break.”
Ethan Kolar (138) and Delbert Lambson (285) also earned wins on the day. Ethan overcame a first-round loss to pin his second opponent in 1:23, and Delbert grabbed a pair of wins in consolation rounds, finishing one match away from a medal.
“It’s been a long time since St. Maries has had a heavyweight wrestler as skilled as Delbert,” Coach Humphrey said. “Ethan had a great season. He got caught in his first match, made a great move but just got caught, but he mentally recovered from that. He had a great season and we’re excited to have him back next year.”
State 2A Wrestling Championships
Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
113: Brock Anderson – 0-2, Pinned 0:42/Pinned 3:31; 120: Dylan Sotin – 1st, Win by Fall 3:14/Win by Fall 2:41/Win 7-3/Win 5-3; 120: Carter Moore – 0-2, Pinned 1:04/Pinned 1:37; 132: Hunter Norris – 0-2, Pinned 0:56/Loss 4-5; 138: Sam Martin – 4th, Win by Fall 1:58/Win 9-3/Pinned 4:34/Win by Fall 4:19/Pinned 4:39; 138: Ethan Kolar – 1-2, Pinned 0:18/Win by Fall 1:23/Pinned 1:51; 182: Alex Lambson – 0-2, Pinned 1:27/Pinned 1:25; 195: Kyle Sibert – 6th, Win by Fall 1:09/Win 3-1/Pinned 1:14/Pinned 4:28/OT Loss 3-5; 220: Adam Rouse – 6th, Pinned 0:58/Win by Fall 2:45/Win 5-0/Win by Fall 3:47/Loss 0-11/Pinned 2:20; 285: Delbert Lambson – 2-2, Pinned 4:20/Win 7-2/Win by Fall 2:22/Pinned 2:36; 285: Les Preyer – 0-2, Pinned 1:50/Pinned 0:43
