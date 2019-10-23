A pair of untimely events in the first half cost St. Maries’ boys soccer team Oct. 18.
The Lumberjacks, bidding for their first state tournament appearance, conceded a penalty kick in the 11th minute of a district semifinal contest with Bonners Ferry.
The early marker would prove the game-winner for the Badgers, who went on to hand the Jacks a 0-4, season-ending loss.
“They played hard,” Coach Chris Renaldo said. “Unfortunately, that’s the way Bonners Ferry plays. They have a lot of big kids, and they throw a lot of bodies at you.”
An own goal in the 29th minute put St. Maries in a 0-2 hole, and another goal in the 40th left the Lumberjacks down 0-3 going into the halftime break.
Within the first 10 minutes of the second half Bonners Ferry had added a fourth goal, and after the 46th minute marker St. Maries held the Badgers scoreless.
The Jacks were outshot 5-15, and goalkeeper Greyson Sands made 12 saves in the effort.
“We had our chances,” Coach Renaldo said. “If we’d played both halves the way we played the second, I think it would have been more of what I was expecting. I was expecting it to be close. I mean, we beat them once and tied them once this season.”
St. Maries closes its season with a 7-6-3 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.