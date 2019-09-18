For the second consecutive week, St. Maries’ JV football team lost by one score.
The Lumberjacks, 0-3, look for their first win Thursday at Priest River.
Truman Millikin scored St. Maries’ lone touchdown Sept. 14 at Deer Park on a 60-yard fumble recovery in the first half.
From there, the Lumberjacks were scoreless in an 8-16 defeat.
“We dominated both sides of the ball for the first three quarters, but couldn’t score in the second half,” Coach T.J. Hammond said. “The offensive line did a great job in the run game, but struggled in pass protection, which caused some costly turnovers.”
Kickoff Thursday at Priest River is set for 6 p.m.
