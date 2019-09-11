A pair of uncharacteristic league results left St. Maries’ boys soccer team one game under .500 heading into a contest with Coeur d’Alene Charter Sept. 11 (Wednesday).
The Jacks were shut out Sept. 3 in their home opener with Timberlake, falling 0-2.
Four days later against Grangeville, a team St. Maries has never lost to, the Lumberjacks drew 2-2.
St. Maries (1-2-1, 1-2-1 IML) plays at Coeur d’Alene Charter (2-0, 2-0 IML) Wednesday (today), and hosts Bonners Ferry (2-1, 1-1 IML) Saturday at 2 p.m.
