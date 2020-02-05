Doug Brede and Richard Spier were the top singles shooters Feb. 2 at the St. Maries Gun Club, each with scores of 24.
Tony Brede shot a 23, and Jack Crane led the handicap with a 24, followed by Doug Brede and Paul Vannattar with 23s.
Rick Bailey won the doubles with his score of 37 and Tami Derr was the top ladies shooter with a 17.
