St. Maries’ JV volleyball team had its three-match win streak snapped last week in a loss to Timberlake.
Kassidi Scott dished out 10 assists along with one ace as the Lumberjacks fell to 7-3 with a 19-25, 19-25, 13-15 defeat.
“There were a lot of good things happening, we just couldn’t get it to come together in time,” Coach Aubree Hall said.
Lexi Fuller had seven kills and two blocks. McKayla Spray added five digs and one ace and Tayva Maitland one ace.
The Jacks play at Kellogg Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and host Priest River Oct. 1 for a 5:30 p.m. match.
