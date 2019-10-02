St. Maries’ girls soccer team put eight shots on goal Sept. 26 at Kellogg.
Amidst a rain storm that halted outdoor practices throughout northern Idaho, the Lumberjacks found the back of the net twice to escape the Wildcats with a 2-0 victory.
Vanessa Casa struck in the 27th minute, and Bianney Ventura added a 65th-minute marker as St. Maries improved to 3-5-1. Jenna Holder made five saves in the win.
The girls hosted Coeur d’Alene Charter Sept. 24, and did not put a shot on goal in the 0-13 defeat.
Macie Rimel had five saves, Hope Aasgard one save and Angela Parrish one as the trio split time in the net.
The girls hosted Priest River Oct. 1 and play at Grangeville Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon.
