Debby Powell took A flight’s low gross with a score of 42, and also had long drive July 9 at the St. Maries Golf Course.
Nancy Borgmann had long putt on the day along with low net in A flight.
B flight’s low gross went to Edie Gibson with her score of 47. Carrie Nordin had the flight’s low net and long drive.
Becky Harold was KP on #4 and birdied on #7. Edie Gibson birdied #4.
