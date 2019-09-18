St. Maries’ middle school football team opened its season with a 24-7 rout over Priest River.
The Lumberjacks, 1-0, host Orofino Saturday at St. Maries High School.
Trey Gibson put his team on the board Sept. 14 against the Spartans as he returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown.
Trey finished his day with three touchdowns, his other two coming on rushes of four yards and 10 yards. Brock Anderson snagged a six-yard pass from Cole Darnold for the other St. Maries’ touchdown.
“They did very well for their first game out,” Coach Aaron Cloud said. “All of us coached are proud of the team and look forward to inviting everyone out to cheer the team on against Orofino Saturday.”
Kickoff Saturday is slated for 11 a.m. at St. Maries High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.