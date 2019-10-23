Two St. Maries soccer players were named to IML All-League soccer teams.
Senior defender Kolby Moore was named to the IML All-League boys team, and junior Bianney Ventura made the IML All-League girls team.
Kolby led St. Maries as one of four seniors on the boys team that went 6-5-3 in the regular season and Bianney helped the Lumberjack girls to four Intermountain League wins this year.
Kolby is the son of Michael and Kristin Moore, and Bianney is the niece of Alma and Grant Ledbetter.
