Though it is still a month away, Lakeside’s boys basketball team is already gearing up for its matchup with Genesis Prep.
The Knights, who came closer than any team in the North Star League to defeating the Jaguars last season, have suffocated opponents this winter with their high-speed offense.
And it is only getting more impressive.
Lakeside put up 202 points in two games last week, each league contests, that put them in first place at 2-0 in NSL standings.
Kenyon Spotted Horse racked up 25 points as his team outscored Clark Fork (1-4) 35-8 in the second quarter of a 94-31 league win.
Talon Twoteeth added 14 points and Day Day Higgins 12 points as Lakeside improved to 5-0, 2-0 NSL going into a Dec. 17 contest at Mullan.
Lakeside 94, Clark Fork 31
LHS 24 35 21 14 94
CF 12 8 7 4 31
Spotted Horse 25 pts.; Twoteeth 14 pts.; Higgins 12 pts.; White 11 pts.; Brown 10 pts.; Hall 9 pts.; Abuan 7 pts.; Matt 6 pts.
The Knights nearly shut out fellow North Star League team, Kootenai, in the first quarter Dec. 12.
Lakeside put up 32 points before allowing the Warriors to score as it opened up a 40-2 lead after one frame, and a 69-10 halftime score.
Freshman Vander Brown led the Knights with 18 points, Talon added 17 and Kenyon 16 in a 108-21 rout.
Lakeside 108, Kootenai 21
LHS 40 29 27 12 108
KHS 2 8 6 5 21
Brown 18 pts.; Spotted Horse 17 pts.; Matt 12 pts.; Hall 12 pts.; Arroyo 9 pts.; Abuan 9 pts.; White 9 pts.; Higgins 6 pts.
Turning Point: Lakeside dominated Kootenai from the opening tip Dec. 12, piling up more than 30 points before allowing the Warriors on the scoreboard. A 40-2 first quarter set the Knights up for a season-high 108 points.
Upcoming: A game between Lakeside and Shadle Park JV, originally scheduled for Friday in Plummer, has been cancelled as the Highlanders are not able to field a JV team this week. The Knights return to action Jan. 7 at Kootenai.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.