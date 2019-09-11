Bryan Chase is the 2019 Men’s Club Champion. Luke Rose took low gross and Paul Reimann low net honors.
John McNulty is the 2019 senior champion, followed by John Blackburn with low gross and Gary Foster low net.
Mike Ozark earned low gross honors in the first flight and Bill Kachelmaier second gross. Roddy Brown won first low net honors, and Tucker Harold took second low net.
Special event winners were Bryan Chase, Paul Reimann, John McNulty, Luke Rose, John Blackburn, Scott Manes, Gary Foster and Keith Shannon.
PotlatchDeltic took first in the gross division final standings. Country Fair and Pendell Oil tied for second. Elks won the net division, followed by The Shiners.
