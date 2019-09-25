With goals from Vanessa Casa and Cassidy Suchoski, St. Maries’ girls soccer team improved to 2-4-1 Sept. 17.
Cassidy’s 65th-minute marker broke a 1-1 tie to lift the Lumberjacks past Priest River in the first of two meetings between St. Maries and its IML opponent.
The Jacks’ other goal came in the 16th minute as Vanessa Casa found the back of the net for the second consecutive game to give her team a 1-0 lead.
“Vanessa did a great job controlling the midfield,” Coach Amber Morris said. “Bonnie Rottini and Alli Dundas both had a great defensive game working together.”
Jenna Holder stopped 11 of Priest River’s 12 shots. St. Maries recorded nine shots on goal.
The Lumberjacks’ contest with Lakeland Sept. 21 was cancelled due to lack of officials. St. Maries hosted Coeur d’Alene Charter Sept. 24, plays at Kellogg Thursday at 5 p.m. and hosts Priest River Oct. 1 for a 4 p.m. kickoff.
