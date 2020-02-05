St. Maries’ JV boys basketball team ran its win streak to three games last week, defeating Timberlake and Grangeville to improve to 10-5.
Trace Wicks went 5-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points Jan. 30 against Timberlake to lead the Jacks to a 48-28 win.
“You ride the hot hand, and he just couldn’t miss,” Coach A.J. Becktel said.
Connor Wolfe scored six points, Colby Renner pulled down seven rebounds and Tristun Nelson added six boards as the Lumberjacks recorded 10 team steals.
St. Maries defeated Grangeville for the second time Feb. 1 by a score of 43-37, led by Colby with 13 points and nine rebounds. Trace added seven points in the victory.
“We played pretty good. They stood their ground against Grangeville’s older kids,” Coach Becktel said.
The team plays at Kellogg Saturday, tipping off at 5:30 p.m.
