St. Maries’ JV volleyball team won its third consecutive match Oct. 14 at Coeur d’Alene Charter.
Kassidi Scott dished out 23 assists in the 25-8, 25-19, 15-9 win.
Tayva Maitland had seven kills and Mackayla Spray seven digs in the effort.
The girls defeated Bonners Ferry Oct. 12 by a score of 25-13, 25-14, 15-3 as Emily Hill and Lexi Chappell had four digs each.
Mackayla added seven kills, Kassidi 12 assists and Tayva 11 aces.
”We’ve really been working on communication on the court and defense, and it’s showing,” Coach Aubree Hall said, “especially when it comes to close games. We are really focusing on getting more consistent during games.”
Kassidi had 17 assists and five aces Oct. 10 at Orofino as the girls won 25-19, 25-23, 15-13.
Tayva led the team with eight kills, Emily had eight digs and Paige Stewart one block in the win.
A match at Timberlake Oct. 8 saw St. Maries to a 17-25, 15-25, 10-15 result.
Emily had five digs, Kassidi two assists, two aces and one kill and Mackayla one kill.
“We had consistent serves and passes on serve receive, but were not able to get our defense or momentum going fast enough,” Coach Hall said. “We learned from it and will continue to work.”
The team carries a 13-4 record into Thursday’s match with Orofino, which begins at 5 p.m. St. Maries travels to Grangeville Saturday for a season finale at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.