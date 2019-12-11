Kootenai’s boys basketball team will face its first league test Thursday when it travels to face a high-scoring Lakeside team.
The Knights sit at 2-1 going into the matchup, and Kootenai is coming off a loss to Immaculate Conception Academy, of Post Falls.
The Warriors fell into a 5-15 first-quarter hole Dec. 6, and couldn’t recover in the 32-53 defeat.
“The boys played hard and worked really well as a team, especially in the second half,” first-year Coach Curtis Ames said. “I’m very proud of them and looking forward to our next game.”
Garrett Renner led the way for Kootenai with 15 points. Alex Raudebaugh added 10 points in the defeat.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
KHS 5 4 8 15
ICA 15 16 5 17
Renner 15 pts.; Raudebaugh 10 pts.; Little 4 pts.; Zauala 2 pts.; Coppa 1 pt.
Upcoming: Kootenai travels to Plummer Thursday to open league play against Lakeside. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Ron Miller Court.
